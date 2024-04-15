Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOODO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.83. 5,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
