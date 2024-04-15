JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Position Reduced by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,316,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000.

BATS BBCA traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $64.80. 385,542 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

