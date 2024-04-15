Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 86.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.88. 88,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,789. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 80.68% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 495.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 407,451 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 38,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

