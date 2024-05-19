UL Solutions (ULS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect UL Solutions to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $37.20 on Friday. UL Solutions has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Pepping acquired 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Linda S. Chapin purchased 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Pepping purchased 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $99,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916 in the last quarter.

ULS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.30.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

