Horizonte Minerals’ (HZM) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

HZM traded down GBX 1.94 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 0.39 ($0.00). 52,532,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,145. Horizonte Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 172 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.95.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

