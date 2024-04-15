Horizonte Minerals’ (HZM) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
HZM traded down GBX 1.94 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 0.39 ($0.00). 52,532,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,145. Horizonte Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 172 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.95.
