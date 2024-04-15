Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $219.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,554. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $231.86.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.47.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

