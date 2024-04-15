Strs Ohio Buys 2,962 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $59,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 118,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $345.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.95. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

