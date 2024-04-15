Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $171.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average is $162.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

