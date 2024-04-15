Grove Bank & Trust Has $146,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $57.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

