Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %
Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $592.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.02.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
