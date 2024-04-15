Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,606,800.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,606,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,071,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,945,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $1,535,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $105.14 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,063,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

