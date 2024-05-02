Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.
Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of AXTA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $35.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
