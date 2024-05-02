H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $39.42

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.42, but opened at $37.71. H World Group shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 382,966 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on HTHT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. H World Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 31.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of H World Group by 344.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 284,742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,110,000 after buying an additional 116,641 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in H World Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 285,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,404,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

