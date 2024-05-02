Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 0.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $555.00 to $550.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as low as $432.28 and last traded at $436.79. Approximately 5,733,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,295,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.19.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,257,291 shares of company stock worth $612,916,087. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 124,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $492.83 and a 200-day moving average of $406.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

