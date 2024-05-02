Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bowen Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOWN opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. Bowen Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowen Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOWN. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Bowen Acquisition by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bowen Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

