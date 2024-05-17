AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $11.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

NYSE ABBV opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

