Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.30.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

