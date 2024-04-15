JMP Securities Raises Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target to $50.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Thursday.

Pharvaris stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. venBio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,992,000 after buying an additional 654,832 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,656,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,577,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,539,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,638,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,440,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

