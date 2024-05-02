Clarus Co. (CLAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Clarus has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Clarus has a payout ratio of -1,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Clarus stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 56,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,649. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $9.58.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

