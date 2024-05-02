Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Announces None Dividend of $0.59

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56.

Viper Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years. Viper Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Viper Energy to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Viper Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.27. 92,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,959. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

