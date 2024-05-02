Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading Up 4%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 1,192,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,967,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Ardelyx Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $200,523.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,549,571.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $200,523.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,549,571.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $140,857.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,138.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,820 shares of company stock worth $1,400,524. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth about $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

