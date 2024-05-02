Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,483. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

