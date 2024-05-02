Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ares Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,483. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Ares Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ares Capital Company Profile
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
