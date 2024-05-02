Ryerson Holding Co. (RYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Ryerson has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of Ryerson stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. Ryerson has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $801.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $242,727.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

