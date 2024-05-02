Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.77

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.77 and last traded at $79.77, with a volume of 20875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.20.
Preferred Bank Trading Down 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
