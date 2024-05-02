Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.85

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 71337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $661.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael K. Hooks acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $535,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 19.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $720,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.