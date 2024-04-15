PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after purchasing an additional 987,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PVH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,855,000 after purchasing an additional 115,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PVH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PVH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $105.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. PVH’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

