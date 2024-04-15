Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX) Insider Buys £31,920 in Stock

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Anson purchased 399,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £31,920 ($40,399.95).

Redx Pharma Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of LON:REDX opened at GBX 7.90 ($0.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.41. Redx Pharma Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.90 ($0.48). The firm has a market cap of £30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of -0.53.

About Redx Pharma

Featured Articles

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating fibrotic disease, cancer, and the emerging area of cancer-associated fibrosis in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops zelasudil (RXC007), a selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple interstitial lung diseases and cancer-associated fibrosis; RXC008, a potential first-in-class GI-targeted ROCK inhibitor that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of fibrostenotic Crohn's disease; and zamaporvint (RXC004), a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand dependent cancers.

