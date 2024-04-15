Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX) Insider Buys £31,920 in Stock

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Anson purchased 399,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £31,920 ($40,399.95).
Redx Pharma Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of LON:REDX opened at GBX 7.90 ($0.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.41. Redx Pharma Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.90 ($0.48). The firm has a market cap of £30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of -0.53.
About Redx Pharma
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Redx Pharma
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.