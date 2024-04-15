StockNews.com Upgrades Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Hold

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WGO. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.71. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $4,001,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,044,000 after buying an additional 161,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

