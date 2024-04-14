Arbitrum Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Arbitrum has a market cap of $3.01 billion and $1.24 billion worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001766 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,653,939,384 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,653,939,384 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.08451255 USD and is down -6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 863 active market(s) with $1,080,325,430.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

