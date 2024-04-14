YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $318.50 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $156.80 and a 12-month high of $331.47. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.93 and a 200-day moving average of $251.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.