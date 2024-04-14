StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSYS

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of SSYS opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 12,707.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 560.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.