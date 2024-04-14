REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $18.09 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,878 shares of company stock worth $1,627,620. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,268,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after acquiring an additional 228,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,440,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

