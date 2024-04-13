Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -193.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $17.48.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
