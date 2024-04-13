UniFirst Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

UniFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UniFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $161.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.82. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $399,966.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 16.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

