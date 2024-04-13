BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Crew Energy (TSE:CR) a C$5.25 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 price target on Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CR. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.69.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CR

Crew Energy Price Performance

CR stock opened at C$4.76 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.73 and a 12 month high of C$6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$743.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.88.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$90.14 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.5334064 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$31,136.28. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crew Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.