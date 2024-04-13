Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.