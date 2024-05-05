Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $33.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.
A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
CAG opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
