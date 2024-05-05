Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $33.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

