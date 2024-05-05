StockNews.com Downgrades WW International (NASDAQ:WW) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.09.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. WW International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. Analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in WW International by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

