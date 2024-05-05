TD Cowen Increases TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $130.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -376.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $129.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $6,866,240.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,378 shares of company stock valued at $23,633,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.