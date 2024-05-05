Analysts Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT at $66.92

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.92.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

