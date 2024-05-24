Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.14.

Get Robert Half alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RHI

Robert Half Trading Down 0.1 %

RHI opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.