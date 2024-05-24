Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEM. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.0 %

AEM opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

