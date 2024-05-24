Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

