Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) a $114.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. TJX Companies has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $104.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.01.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 189,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 132,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,444,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 59,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

