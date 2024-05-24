Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $35.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WES. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $38.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 143,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,997,000 after purchasing an additional 77,942 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

