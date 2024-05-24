Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

PL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:PL opened at $1.86 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 63.67%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

