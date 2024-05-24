StockNews.com Lowers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.22.

TEVA opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

