Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of SWN opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

