Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.50.

BCO stock opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Brink’s by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

