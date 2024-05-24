The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HAIN opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $642.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lee A. Boyce acquired 13,500 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

